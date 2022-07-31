Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Gemma Atherley swam a personal best to reach the 200m backstroke final

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Jersey swimmer Gemma Atherley has made the final of the 200m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games.

The 24-year-old clocked a personal best of 2:17.47 to qualify in seventh place for her first Commonwealth Games final.

"I think I took it out a little bit too fast, but I saw the time for making a final and had to go for it," Atherley told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I was hoping I'd sneak in there in eighth position, so to come in seventh is really, really good.

"It gets more and more exciting as the games go on, as you see that you can achieve these results and we can as Team Jersey do really well."

The final takes place on Monday, 1 August at 19:13 BST.

Meanwhile fellow Jersey swimmers Harry Shalamon, Robbie Jones and Jack Allan all missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the 100m butterfly.

Lily Scott and Atherley also failed to progress from the heats in the 100m freestyle, while Scott was one place off the final in the 800m freestyle.