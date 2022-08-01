Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Scotland women kept alive their chances of reaching the Commonwealth Games hockey semi-finals by thrashing Kenya 12-0 in Pool B.

Charlotte Watson, Sarah Jamieson and Fiona Burnet all scored twice as Scotland cruised to their second win.

They sit second in Pool B, level on points with Australia and New Zealand who have both played one game fewer with the top reaching the semi-finals.

Earlier Wales beat Ghana 4-0 to claim their first win of the games.

Wales' win in Pool A maintained their slim hopes of reaching the semi-finals with Kevin Johnson's side needing to win their final two groups games and rely on other results to go their way at the University of Birmingham hockey centre.