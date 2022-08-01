Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Jake Jarman added floor gold to his all-around and team titles as his stellar Commonwealth gymnastics campaign continues.

The 20-year-old team and all-around champion scored 14.666 for a routine full of athleticism and precision.

No-one else came close. Canada's Felix Dolci was a full half point behind with 14.166, while Jarman's team-mate Giarnni Regini-Moran won bronze.

Jarman could add more medals to his tally in Tuesday's vault final.

His high-velocity tumbling skills have never been in doubt.

Jarman's training videos, featuring five-twist leaps and flips, have caused a stir online in recent years.

However, the British champion's ability to recreate those pyrotechnics on the international stage had been unproven before this week.

His power, speed and cork-screwing agility on the floor put his third gold beyond doubt long before the judges' scorecards were returned.

"Jake Jarman pulled it all together and that is what we have been waiting for," said six-time Olympic medal-winner Max Whitlock on BBC One.

"He has the difficulty level above everyone else. He has done incredibly to pull it all together when it matters."