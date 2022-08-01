Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Lucy Beere is competing at her fourth Commonwealth Games for Guernsey

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Guernsey bowler Lucy Beere has secured the island's first Commonwealth Games medal since 1994 after making the final of the women's singles.

The 40-year-old beat Malaysia's Siti Zalina Ahmad 21-15 to reach Monday afternoon's final.

Shooters Adrian Breton and Graham le Maitre won Guernsey's last medal - a bronze in the 25m rapid fire pairs at the Victoria games 28 years ago.

Beere will face Australia's Ellen Ryan in the final at 16:30 BST.

Ryan, who beat Norfolk Islands' Shae Wilson 21-17 in her semi-final, lost 21-11 to Beere in the group stages on Friday.

"I am dreaming of gold, but I don't want to get too ahead of myself," Beere told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I'll just go out and try to continue to play the way that I have and hopefully that'll be enough."

Beere, who beat Ahmad when they last faced each other in the semi-finals of the 2019 Bowls World Cup, took four shots on the fourth end to move into a 6-2 lead.

It was an advantage she extended throughout the middle part of the game - Beere was 16-6 ahead after 13 ends having stopped Ahmad from scoring for successive ends while she put on seven points.

Two shots off the 15th end saw Beere take control with an 18-7 lead, but Ahmad struck back, taking three shots from the 18th end to make it 18-12.

Lucy Beere had never got out of the group stage at the Commonwealth Games before 2022

Ahmad took a shot off each of the next two ends to make it 18-14, but Beere took one off each of the next two ends to lead by six points.

Ahmad pulled one back in the 23rd end but Beere got the shot she needed in the next to record a historic victory.

Guernsey last won a bowls medal in 1986 when Jenny Nicolle and Marie Smith took silver in the women's pairs, a feat Beere is now guaranteed to match.

"It's absolutely fantastic for the island," added Isle of Wight-born Beere.

"They've adopted me as their own and I feel like I'm paying them back, so it's great.

"I felt a lot calmer today than I did yesterday.

"I'm just a great believer in fate and if it's meant to be, it'll happen, and as long as you're doing the best you can, leave the rest to the gods I suppose."

Analysis

Robin Grey, BBC Channel Islands sports reporter

Lucy Beere's progression to the final is arguably Guernsey's greatest sporting achievement this century.

The Commonwealth Games are the biggest stage this island with a population of less than 64,000 inhabitants - around the same as Hereford - competes on.

Not since 1994 has Guernsey seen its flag raised at a medals ceremony, when Adrian Breton and Graham le Maitre won a bronze at shooting - and you have to go back four more years for their last gold, when Breton won the 25m rapid fire pistol.

It could still get better for Guernsey - they have high hopes for British 400m hurdles champion Alastair Chalmers, while boxer Billy le Poullain knows a quarter-final win over England's Lewis Richardson on Wednesday would guarantee at least a bronze at middleweight.