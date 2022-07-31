Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Murray is a four-time British weightlifting champion

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Chris Murray won gold for England after lifting a new Commonwealth Games record in the men's 81kg weightlifting final.

The four-time British champion posted a combined total of 325kg from his snatch and his clean and jerk attempts.

Canada's Nicolas Vachon dropped the bar behind his head before the final buzzer while trying to lift 187kg and had to settle for a bronze medal.

Kyle Bruce of Australia took silver after failing his final lift of 183kg.

The top four finalists, including India's Ajay Singh, were separated by only 6kg.