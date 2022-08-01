Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Rhys McClenaghan secured Northern Ireland's third medal of the Commonwealth Games with a silver in the men's pommel horse final.

The 2018 champion was beaten to gold by England's Joe Fraser who produced a near-flawless routine to score 14.833.

A minor slip disrupted but did not derail McClenaghan's routine as his 14.133 was not enough to threaten Fraser.

Earlier NI's Eamon Montgomery finished fifth in the floor final.

McClenaghan cut a disappointed figure upon completion of his routine, knowing that it would not be enough to put him at the top of the leaderboard.

The gymnast and his team lodged an unsuccessful inquiry into the difficulty score he received (5.600), but in truth even if the judges had ruled in his favour McClenaghan would have been well short of Birmingham's Fraser.

While not the gold of four years ago, or the immense score he registered in qualifying at last year's Olympics, a silver medal represents a welcome podium return for the Newtownards native after disappointment in the Olympic final and the World Championships.

More to follow.