2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

England's men beat Australia 14-12 in a tense match in the lawn bowls triples event to win Commonwealth Games gold.

Louis Ridout, Nick Brett and Jamie Chestney took a 12-1 lead after nine ends but the Australians drew level at 12-12 after the 16th end.

Lucy Beere has guaranteed Guernsey's first medal since 1994 and will compete for gold in the women's singles event later on Monday.

England's men take on Wales for the men's pairs gold on Tuesday.