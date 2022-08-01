Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England have beaten Trinidad and Tobago, Malawi and Northern Ireland and will face Uganda on Tuesday before New Zealand on Thursday

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's netball team claimed a huge 71-27 victory over Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth Games to make it three wins from three in pool B.

The defending champions ran out 11 of their 12-player squad as the group stage reaches the halfway point.

Helen Housby looked more comfortable under the post than in previous games, shooting 20 out of 20.

The Roses face Uganda on Tuesday, while Northern Ireland face the same opposition on Wednesday.

England head coach Jess Thirlby took the opportunity to trial several different combinations, swapping and changing her seven players across court throughout the match as she continues to find the best team to defend their gold medal.

Jo Harten did not appear on court, but shooters Eleanor Cardwell and Housby along with Sophie Drakeford-Lewis impressed as the Roses' mid-court fired the ball into them under the post.

Northern Ireland are without a win so far, but have continued to show signs of improvement since a 79-20 defeat to world champions New Zealand in their first match.

Earlier in Pool A, Australia beat South Africa 74-49 and Jamaica overwhelmed Caribbean neighbours Barbados 103-24, with Shimona Nelson scoring with 58 of 60 attempts.