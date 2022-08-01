Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Duncan Scott (left) had beaten Tom Dean (right) to 200m freestyle gold earlier in the Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Tom Dean beat rival Duncan Scott to take Commonwealth 100m men's freestyle silver, while Adam Peaty overcame his lack of "spark" to qualify for the 50m breaststroke final.

Scott got bronze behind Dean to claim his 10th Commonwealth medal, equalling the most won by a Scottish athlete.

Australia's Kyle Chalmers held off Dean for gold and put his finger to his mouth in a shushing gesture, perhaps a message to those writing "false headlines" about a rift with team-mates Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon.

In the women's 200m backstroke, a huge final 50m from Scotland's Katie Shanahan helped the 18-year-old snatch a second bronze of the Games.

