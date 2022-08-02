Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Wales' Dan Jervis won silver in the 1,500m men's freestyle in Gold Coast behind Australia's Jack McLoughlin

Wales' Dan Jervis has pulled out of the 1,500m men's freestyle heats after failing to fully recover from Covid-19.

The 26-year-old was one of Wales' medal hopes in the pool, having won silver in 2018 and bronze in 2014 in the event.

Jervis finished eighth in the 400m freestyle in Birmingham, but has said on social media he "simply hasn't had the time to fully recover".

"This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make in my sporting career," said Jervis.

"I have worked so hard to keep away from this illness, staying away from family and friends for months, while missing out on so many special occasions.

"To underperform because of illness is something as a professional athlete I'm not prepared to do.

"I, and many of you, know what I am capable of and to say this is genuinely heart-breaking for me. But as hard as this decision was to take, it's the best decision for my physical and mental health."