2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Team Wales have picked up two more medals on day five of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Men's pairs Daniel Salmon and Jarrad Breen won gold for Wales in the lawn bowls.

Jasmine Hacker-Jones followed that success up with a bronze medal in the women's 63kg judo category.

Wales have now won 12 medals, with two gold, two silvers and eight bronze.

But there was a blow when swimming medal hopeful Daniel Jervis pulled out of the 1,500m.

Jervis had been struggling with the after-effects of Covid-19 after contracting the illness a couple of weeks before the Games started.

Welsh sprinters Jeremiah Azu, Hannah Brier and Olivia Breen advanced from their heats as the track and field got under way in Birmingham.

Azu, in his first race since winning the British title, eased through his men's 100m heat in 10.35 seconds.

Welsh record holder Brier ran 11.48 seconds to go through as one of three fastest losers in the women's 100m.

Both will race in their respective semi-finals on Wednesday night.

"The race was good," Azu told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's nice to be back running fast. The crowd here is amazing - they made so much noise.

"So I'm looking forward to tomorrow. Come back, do the business, get in that final and hopefully leave with a medal."

Breen took Commonwealth bronze in the women's T38 100m four years ago.

The 26-year-old Paralympian ran 13.03 seconds to qualify second fastest behind England's reigning champion Sophie Hahn in the women's T37/38 100m heats.

The final takes place on Tuesday evening.

UK shot put champion Adele Nicoll made her Commonwealth Games debut, throwing 17.30m to advance to Wednesday night's final.

Welsh weightlifter Amy Salt was injured during the women's 76kg weight class at the NEC.

The Wrexham-born athlete, 29, who represents Wythenshawe Weightlifting Club, appeared to hurt her back making a last attempt to lift 107kg in the clean and jerk after two failed attempts.

Salt appeared to tweak something in her lower back during her second attempt but bravely decided to make her third attempt to stay in the competition.

But after completing her lift - which was ruled a foul lift by the judging panel - she fell to her knees in pain as she attempted to exit the main stage.

She was treated next to the stage for more than 10 minutes by medical staff. Salt had earlier lifted 86kg in the snatch section.

Wales now have four boxers in the quarter-finals as twins Ioan and Garan Croft joined flyweight Jake Dodd and light-heavyweight Taylor Bevan in the last eight.

Welterweight Ioan Croft claimed a unanimous decision victory over Jean Jordy Vadamootoo of Mauritius and goes into Thursday's quarter-final. Light-middleweight Garan Croft defeated Nigerian Abdul-Afeez Osoba.

Wales' netballers lost 79-33 to Australia.

In gymnastics, Brinn Bevan finished in seventh position on the men's parallel bars final, while Emil Barber placed eighth in the men's vault final.

Teenage pair Jea Maracha and Sofia Micallef claimed sixth and seventh in the balance beam, while Poppy Grace-Sticker was sixth in the women's floor final.