Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Long Jump results
From the section Commonwealth Games
Qualifying
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Distance (m)
|1
|IND
|Sreeshankar SREESHANKAR
|8.05
|Q
|2
|BAH
|Laquan NAIRN
|7.90
|q
|3
|RSA
|Jovan van VUUREN
|7.87
|q
|4
|JAM
|Shawn-D THOMPSON
|7.85
|q
|5
|AUS
|Henry FRAYNE
|7.85
|q
|6
|DMA
|Tristan JAMES
|7.65
|q
|7
|TCA
|Ifeanyichukwu OTUONYE
|7.65
|q
|8
|TTO
|Andwuelle WRIGHT
|7.58
|q
|9
|CAY
|Louis GORDON
|7.43
|10
|BIZ
|Brandon JONES
|-
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Distance (m)
|1
|GUY
|Emanuel ARCHIBALD
|7.83
|q
|2
|AUS
|Christopher MITREVSKI
|7.76
|q
|3
|IND
|Muhammed Anees YAHIYA
|7.68
|q
|4
|BOT
|Thapelo MONAIWA
|7.65
|q
|5
|TTO
|Kelsey DANIEL
|7.49
|6
|CMR
|Appolinaire YINRA
|7.45
|7
|SKN
|Kizan DAVID
|7.00
|8
|SAM
|Kelvin Tuiala MASOE
|6.75
|9
|RSA
|Cheswill JOHNSON
|DNS
|10
|VAN
|Elstrom WANEMUT
|DNS