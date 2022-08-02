Commonwealth Games: Swimming -Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay
Heat One
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|1
|Samoa
|4:13.66
|2
|Zambia
|4:30.43
|3
|Maldives
|4:57.22
|DNS
|Singapore
Heat Two
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|1
|England
|3:51.08
|Q
|2
|South Africa
|3:51.56
|Q
|3
|Scotland
|3:52.32
|Q
|4
|Isle of Man
|4:04.59
|5
|Barbados
|4:08.59
|6
|The Bahamas
|4:08.80
|DNS
|St. Helena
|DNS
|Fiji
Heat Three
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|1
|Australia
|3:45.34
|Q
|2
|Canada
|3:51.43
|Q
|3
|Wales
|3:53.05
|Q
|4
|Jersey
|4:00.49
|Q
|5
|Guernsey
|4:04.02
|Q
|6
|Cook Islands
|4:13.09
|7
|Kenya
|4:16.66
|8
|Uganda
|4:18.04