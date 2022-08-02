Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Zachary Saunders was making his debut at a major championships

Jersey sprinter Zachary Saunders says nerves may have hindered him as he finished fifth in his heat in the 100m at the Commonwealth Games.

New Zealand Under-20 champion Saunders, who was born in Jersey, finished in 10.76 seconds, just off his personal best of 10.70.

"It's not exactly what I wanted," he told BBC Channel Islands.

"A little bit of nerves maybe got the better of me, but it is what it is, it's good to be here."

The 19-year-old still has the heats of the 200m to go on Thursday, in what is the biggest meeting he has ever attended.

"It's pretty insane," he said of the crowd at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

"I'm a little bit surprised there's this many people here for the first session, but it's good to show guts and nerves and get a race done."