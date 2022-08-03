Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2018 silver medallist McNaul has won both her fights in Birmingham

Northern Ireland boxer Carly McNaul is guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games having advanced to the semi-finals of the light-flyweight division.

McNaul, a silver medallist four years ago, beat Sri Lanka's Keshani Hansika by unanimous decision to advance.

At the athletics NI's Kate O'Connor dropped to fifth spot in the heptathlon after Wednesday's long jump.

She will look to move back up the standings in the evening session.

O'Connor set personal bests in the opening 100m hurdles and 200m to sit second overnight after four events.

The 21-year-old managed 5.82m in the long jump to pick up 795 points, putting her on 4451 overall. The javelin is considered her strongest event, and represents a big opportunity to keep her medal hopes alive.

England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads on 4718 points with team-mate Jade O'Dowda second on 4596 after winning the long jump with 6.52m.

Australia's Taneille Crase is third in the standings on 4525 points, 74 ahead of O'Connor with Northern Ireland's Anna McCauley sixth on 4022.

O'Connor sat second in the standings overnight after a superb series of performances on Tuesday

McNaul gets NI boxers off the mark as Clyde misses out

McNaul was the second of nine NI boxers in quarter-final action after minimumweight Nicole Clyde missed out earlier on Wednesday.

Antrim's Clyde was pulled out of the fight by her corner after two difficult rounds against the mightily impressive Nitu Nitu of India, who forced two standing counts.

The experienced McNaul soon put Northern Ireland back on the right track with a brilliantly measured display, during which she rarely found herself in trouble as she controlled the range to comfortably win the contest.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland judoka Sarah Hawkes will fight for a bronze medal on Wednesday evening.

Hawkes lost her -78kg quarter-final to Australia's Abigail Paduch but beat Kenya's Dianah Kana in the repechage bout to keep alive her hopes of emulating fellow NI judokas Yasmin Javadian and Nathon Burns' bronze medal wins.

In the pool, Mollie McAlorum finished second in the women's 400m freestyle heat but her time of four minutes 32.31 seconds was not fast enough to progress.

Six-time Paralympic gold medallist Bethany Firth is hoping to win Northern Ireland's first gold medal at the Games in the 200m freestyle S14 final at 19:14 BST.

Daniel Wiffen is a medal hope in the men's 1500m freestyle final (20:12) while Danielle Hill goes in the women's 50m backstroke final at 19:51.

Owen Cathcart of NI won his opening match in the men's singles, beating Shemar Britton of Guyana 4-0 and then a Bangladeshi opponent to progress to the knockout phase of 16. Zak Wilson lost 0-4 to Australia's Finn Luu but won his second match 4-1.

Gary Kelly won his singles match on Wednesday, beating Daniel Salmon of Wales 21-12, making it two wins from two to top the group with two games to play.

NI Women's Pair Megan Devlin and Shauna O'Neill beat Scotland 18-12 to go second in their group and will contest the quarter-finals despite losing narrowly 17-16 to Fiji in their final group game.

Mountain biker Cameron Orr finished just outside the medal positions in fourth, with Chris McGlinchy ninth.