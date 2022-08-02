Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's High Jump results
From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Height
|1
|NZL
|Hamish KERR
|2.25
|2
|AUS
|Brandon STARC
|2.25
|3
|IND
|Tejaswin SHANKAR
|2.22
|4
|BAH
|Donald THOMAS
|2.22
|5
|ENG
|Joel CLARKE-KHAN
|2.22
|6
|NGR
|Mike EDWARDS
|2.19
|7
|SCO
|William GRIMSEY
|2.19
|8
|JAM
|Romaine BECKFORD
|2.19
|9
|SCO
|David SMITH
|2.15
|10
|BAH
|Shaun MILLER JR.
|2.10
|11
|BAN
|Mahfuzur RAHMAN
|2.10
|12
|SGP
|Kampton KAM
|2.10
|13
|MAS
|Nauraj Singh RANDHAWA
|2.05