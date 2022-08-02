Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's High Jump results

Final

RankCountryNameHeight
1NZLHamish KERR2.25
2AUSBrandon STARC2.25
3INDTejaswin SHANKAR2.22
4BAHDonald THOMAS2.22
5ENGJoel CLARKE-KHAN2.22
6NGRMike EDWARDS2.19
7SCOWilliam GRIMSEY2.19
8JAMRomaine BECKFORD2.19
9SCODavid SMITH2.15
10BAHShaun MILLER JR.2.10
11BANMahfuzur RAHMAN2.10
12SGPKampton KAM2.10
13MASNauraj Singh RANDHAWA2.05

