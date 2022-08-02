Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Toby Penty is making his Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

England fought hard but were beaten 3-0 by Singapore in badminton's mixed team bronze medal play-off on day five of the Commonwealth Games.

Yong Hee and Jessica Tan beat the scratch pairing of Ben Lane and Lauren Smith 21-17, 25-23.

Reigning singles world champion Loh Kean Yew held off a spirited fight from Toby Penty to win 23-25, 21-11, 25-23.

Despite leading in the second game, Freya Redfearn was beaten 21-18 21-14 by Yeo Jia Min.