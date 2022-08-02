Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Laura Kinley, Joel Watterson and Peter Allen took part in the mixed relay

The Isle of Man swimming team has continued to break Manx records at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The mixed 4x100m medley relay team of Laura Kinley, Joel Watterson, Peter Allen and Emma Hodgson posted a time of four minutes 04.59 seconds, smashing the Manx record by 21.7 seconds.

It placed the team ninth overall and first reserve for the final.

It follows the record-breaking swim by the team in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final on Monday evening.

It also came just after two new Manx records had been set in the individual events, with Watterson setting a new mark in the men's 50m freestyle heats and Hodgson doing the same in the women's 50m backstroke heats.

Speaking to Manx Radio after the relay event, Watterson said: "It feels great, we knew that we could take it but it was just a case of how much we could take off it.

"Obviously, myself and Emma had just raced so we were still feeling those 50s, but we still gave it everything we could, I think everyone did."

During the same session, the 23-year-old had shaved 0.01 seconds off his own record time in the men's 50m freestyle heats, finishing in 23.20 seconds.

That time placed him 17th overall, in another first reserve position for the semi-finals.

Commenting on that race, he said it was "nice to know I'm still progressing this late into the week".

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Hodgson, who set a new Manx record of 30.20 seconds in the women's 50m backstroke, said the experience was "absolutely amazing".

"It's my last day of racing and I just wanted to go out there and smash it and I had the best time," she said.

"And to get records is just an absolute bonus, I'm so happy."

For many of the Isle of Man swimming team Tuesday marked the final day of competition, including Allen.

Looking back at his experiences at the games, the 20-year-old said it was "the biggest thing I've ever done".

"You learn a lot, you find out a lot about yourself and other people and how to execute the races the way you want during such a big thing," he added.

"I'll take a lot out of this, it's going to be such a useful experience."

Meanwhile, Kinley said it was "just great to be out with all the guys racing a relay".

The 26-year-old, who qualified for two individual semi-finals during the Games, added: "It's just a little bit more special than doing it individually."