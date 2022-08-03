Lynch secures medal but 'didnae come for bronze'

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland are guaranteed at least two more Commonwealth Games silver medals and one bronze, with gold-medal matches on Wednesday in both bowls and judo.

Pauline Wilson and Rosemary Lenton - with a combined age of 130 - take on Australia in the Para pairs in Leamington Spa, looking to emulate the success of the men's team.

And Sarah Adlington would become the first ever Scot to win two judo golds if she beats Tulika Maan of India, having won the 78kg title in 2014.

She could be joined on the podium in Coventry by team-mate Rachel Tytler, who is in the bronze-medal contest, while another Scot - Andrew McWatt - will also fight for a medal in the 100kg.

Scotland have also secured one boxing bronze at least after Reese Lynch won his quarter-final on Wednesday. And team-mates Sam Hickey and Sean Lazzerini could emulate that feat later in the session.

And there are also medal chances on Wednesday in the pool, where Duncan Scott could win his 12th medal; on the track, where Eilish McColgan (10,000m) and David Smith (high jump) will both be in finals; and in the women's mountain biking.

Scotland have won 26 medals at the halfway point of the Games, with three gold, eight silver and 15 bronze.