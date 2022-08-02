Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Jersey and Guernsey's 4x100m mixed medley relay teams swam against some of the world's best

Jersey's swimmers beat rivals Guernsey in the final of the 4x100m mixed medley relay at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

With multiple Olympic and world champions swimming, neither Channel Island team had a realistic chance of a medal as Australia beat Canada and England to gold.

Jersey came seventh in 4:01.10, 1.69 seconds ahead of Guernsey.

Earlier Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin beat Jersey's Gemma Atherley in the semi-finals of the 50m backstroke.

Tostevin, 19, clocked 29.90 seconds to finish seventh, 0.16 seconds ahead of 24-year-old Atherley.

The race was won by Canada's world champion Kyle Masse in a new games record time of 27.47 seconds.

"It was better than I expected, I went in with a positive mindset and it was faster than the heats," Tostevin said.

"Often I find it harder to swim faster in the evenings, but it's the end of the week and I wanted to finish on a high.

"To see some of the competitors next to you it helps to make you swim a bit harder as well," she added to BBC Channel Islands.

"The 50's not usually my preferred event, so I was pretty happy to be there," added Atherley, who became the first Jersey woman to make a swimming final at the Commonwealth Games in the 200m backstroke on Monday.

Top 10 for Duquemin in discus

Shadene Duquemin competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games where she finished 14th

In athletics, Jersey thrower Shadene Duquemin finished 10th in the discus.

The 27-year-old's best effort was 52.87m, nine metres off Nigeria's gold medallist Chioma Onyekwere