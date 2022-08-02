Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Cyrille Tchatchet II collapsed during his first clean and jerk in the men's 96kg final

Former refugee Cyrille Tchatchet II's dream of a Commonwealth Games medal for England was ended by cramps in the men's 96kg weightlifting final.

The Cameroon-born 27-year-old, who was 10th for the Refugee Team at the Tokyo Olympics, was second after the snatch despite cramps while lifting 158kg.

But he collapsed during his first clean and jerk before two more failures prevented him posting a final total.

"I've never seen anybody go out there with the whole body cramped and clean 158 kilos - and I hope I never will again," England's weightlifting team leader Stuart Martin said.

"The first time he went to the bar he started cramping. For him to miss out on a silver medal looking at that board [at halfway] is absolutely gutting."

Had he successfully lifted his 188kg attempt in his home city of Birmingham, he would have matched the total of silver medallist Vikas Thankur of India.

Eight years ago at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games Tchatchet finished fifth in the men's 85kg final representing Cameroon.

But a few months later the then 19-year-old was sleeping rough in Brighton, unable to pay for food and water.

In 2016 his application for asylum in the UK was approved with full UK citizenship approved at the start of this year.

He is a four-time British champion, winning his latest national title in April this year.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, England's Deborah Alawode finished fourth in the women's 76kg final.

And compatriot Emily Sweeney did not finish after three failed attempts at her snatch in the final of the women's 87kg event.