Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Women's +87kg results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Snatch (KG)
|Clean & Jerk (KG)
|Total (KG)
|1
|AUS
|Eileen CIKAMATANA
|110
|145
|255
|2
|CAN
|Kristel NGARLEM
|101
|135
|236
|3
|NGR
|Mary Taiwo OSIJO
|102
|123
|225
|4
|CMR
|Clementine MEUKEUGNI NOUMBISSI
|100
|121
|221
|5
|NZL
|Hayley Elizabeth WHITING
|93
|116
|209
|6
|IND
|Usha Bannur NATESH KUMARA
|95
|110
|205
|7
|SRI
|Chathurika Priyanthi BALAGE
|81
|111
|192
|8
|VAN
|Ajah PRITCHARD-LOLO
|78
|100
|178
|9
|SEY
|Romentha LARUE
|78
|98
|176
|10
|JAM
|Yvgeni HENDERSON
|73
|90
|163
|DNF
|ENG
|Emily SWEENEY
|-
|-
Key: DNF = Did not finish