Natalie Powell is a double Olympian after competing in Rio and Tokyo

Defending Commonwealth Games judo champion Natalie Powell will fight for her second gold medal in the 78kg class on Wednesday evening.

She won her semi-final by Ippon in just 54 seconds against Canada's Coralie Godbaut.

Powell will face top seed Emma Reid of England in the final after she beat Mora de Villiers of New Zealand 1-0.

She won the 2014 Games gold in Glasgow and the event was not held in Australia four years later.

In weightlifting, meanwhile, Wales will leave a Commonwealth Games without a medal for the first time since 1958, when they were hosts.

Jordan Sakkas finished seventh in the men's 109kg with a total of 328kg on Wednesday, with the gold won by Cameroon's Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu, who had a final total of 361kg.