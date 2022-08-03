Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Sam Gaze won silver in Glasgow in 2014 before taking gold on the Gold Coast and in Birmingham

New Zealand's Sam Gaze defended his men's mountain-bike cross-country title at the Commonwealth Games.

The 2018 champion surged away from compatriot Ben Oliver - who took silver - on the sixth of eight laps to finish more than 30 seconds clear.

Scotland's Charlie Aldridge crashed out when placed third and Namibian rider Alex Miller claimed the bronze.

Northern Ireland's Cameron Orr and England's Joe Blackmore finished just behind Miller in fourth and fifth.