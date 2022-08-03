Commonwealth Games: Cycling Mountain Bike - Men's Cross-country results
From the section Commonwealth Games
Final results
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|New Zealand
|Samuel GAZE
|01:34:19
|2
|New Zealand
|Ben OLIVE
|01:34:50
|3
|Namibia
|Alexander MILLER
|01:36:20
|4
|Northern Ireland
|Cameron ORR
|01:36:29
|5
|England
|Joseph BLACKMORE
|01:36:29
|6
|Australia
|Sam FOX
|01:37:20
|7
|Australia
|Daniel McCONNELL
|01:37:26
|8
|England
|Harry BIRCHILL
|01:37:56
|9
|Northern Ireland
|Christopher McGLINCHEY
|01:40:19
|10
|Jersey
|Rhys HIDRIO
|01:41:29
|11
|Mauritius
|Alexandre MAYER
|LAP
|12
|Guernsey
|James ROE
|LAP
|13
|Namibia
|Hugo HAHN
|LAP
|14
|Lesotho
|Tumelo MAKAE
|LAP
|15
|Mauritius
|Yannick LINCOLN
|LAP
|16
|Scotland
|Charlie ALDRIDGE
|LAP
|17
|Namibia
|Xavier PAPO
|LAP
|18
|Botswana
|Gontse LETHOKWE
|LAP
|19
|Lesotho
|Phetetso MONESE
|LAP
|20
|Guernsey
|Michael SERAFIN
|LAP
|21
|Kenya
|Edwin NDUNGU
|LAP
|22
|Zambia
|Davies KAWEMBA
|LAP
|23
|Gibraltar
|Giles CERISOLA
|LAP
|24
|Gibraltar
|Karl SCIORTINO
|LAP
|25
|Zambia
|Oberd CHEMBE
|LAP
|DNF
|Cyprus
|Christos PHILOKYPROU
*DNF - Did not finished *LAP - Lapped