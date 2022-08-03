Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

By Becky Grey BBC Sport at The NEC

England's Emily Campbell added Commonwealth gold to her weightlifting medal haul with a record-breaking performance at Birmingham's NEC.

Campbell, 28, lifted a Games-record total of 286kg in the women's +87kg to beat Samoan defending champion Feagaiga Stowers, who managed 268kg.

She also broke the snatch Commonwealth record with 124kg and did the same in the clean and jerk, with 162kg.

Campbell was the first Team GB woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal.

