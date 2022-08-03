Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Women's 87+kg results

Final

RankCountryNameSnatch (KG)Clean & Jerk (KG)Total (KG)
1ENGEmily CAMPBELL124162286
2SAMFeagaiga STOWERS121147268
3AUSCharisma AMOE TARRANT100139239
4CANEmma FRIESEN106132238
5TGAKuinini Juanita Mechteld MANUMUA107128235
6INDPurnima PANDEY103125228
7COKManine Mato Oakirangi LYNCH86116202
8SRIThimali N.b.j.h H. WIYANNALAGE89110199
9FIJHelen Anastasia SEIPUA85108193
10MLTElisia SCICLUNA80105185

