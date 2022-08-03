Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's 10,000m results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|SCO
|Eilish McCOLGAN
|30:48.60
|2
|KEN
|Irine Chepet CHEPTAI
|30:49.52
|3
|KEN
|Sheila Chepkirui KIPROTICH
|31:09.46
|4
|UGA
|Stella CHESANG
|31:14.14
|5
|ENG
|Jessica JUDD
|31:18.47
|6
|ENG
|Samantha HARRISON
|31:21.53
|7
|RSA
|Dominique SCOTT
|31:25.18
|8
|AUS
|Isobel BATT-DOYLE
|32:04.52
|9
|SCO
|Sarah INGLIS
|32:04.74
|10
|UGA
|Rachael Zena CHEBET
|32:30.95
|11
|RWA
|Celine IRANZI
|32:48.60
|12
|LES
|Neheng KHATALA
|33:27.35
|13
|LES
|Mathakane LETSIE
|36:50.62
|DNF
|NIR
|Hannah IRWIN
|-