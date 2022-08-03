Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland's Sarah Adlington became the first judoka from the nation to win two Commonwealth Games golds with a gutsy win in the women's +78kg final.

Adlington, 35, won the title at Glasgow 2014 and, after judo was left out of the Gold Coast event in 2018, triumphed again in Birmingham.

"Anything other than gold would have felt like a disaster," Adlington said.

England's Jamal Petgrave and Emma Reid also won gold in a successful evening for the British nations on Wednesday.

Wales' Natalie Powell took silver after losing to Reid in the women's -78kg.

Scotland's Rachel Tytler, along with English pair Rhys Thompson and Harry Lovell-Hewitt, won bronze in their respective events.

Petgrave, 25, started the medal rush for the home nations when he won the men's -90kg title on his Commonwealth Games debut.

Adlington finished the success by fighting back to beat India's Tulika Maan.

After trailing when Maan landed an early waza-ari, Adlington stayed patient and produced an ippon in the final stages to secure victory.

"I didn't really realise what I'd done in Glasgow, and I found it harder this time because I knew what being Commonwealth champion actually meant," said Adlington, who is also a seven-time British champion.

"It's just great to win again and create a bit of history for Scottish judo."