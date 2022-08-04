Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Jessica Li won the match 21-15, 21-8

The Isle of Man's Jessica Li put in a dominant performance to win her first badminton match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Li beat her opponent, Elizabeth Chipeleme of Zambia, in straight games at the NEC in Birmingham on Wednesday.

After taking an early lead, she went on to win 21-15 21-8, putting her through to the next round on Thursday.

The 24-year-old said she was "really relieved" and "really happy" to have played her first match of the Games.

She told Manx Radio: "I was a bit nervous at the start but I'm glad I sort of settled into it a bit more and got it out of the way.

"I think I just wanted to focus on my game in terms of trying to cut down my mistakes, keep my feet moving, keep her moving about and just stick in there.

"It's definitely good to get that first win. It felt to nice to finally be able to get on the court."

She will next face Sabrina Charllene Scott of the Bahamas.

Keira Prentice was the last Manx swimmer to take part in the 2022 event

Meanwhile in the pool, the last of the Manx swimmers to compete in the 2022 Games took to the water in the women's 400m freestyle.

Keira Prentice posted a time of four minutes 48.86 seconds, finishing fifth in her heat and 19th overall.

Reflecting on her performance, she told Manx Radio: "It was pretty good, close to my PB, but I did follow my race plan and I think I followed it quite well.

"Obviously not well enough to get a PB, but I'm happy with it."