Jade Lally threw 58.42m to clinch silver in the women's discus at the Commonwealth Games

England's Jade Lally says she has no money left and has set up a fundraising page for her next competition after winning Commonwealth Games silver in the discus.

Lally added that she was "unsponsored, unfunded and now out of options" despite her success in Birmingham.

She said she needs £2,000 to compete in Leiria, Portugal, this weekend.

"I am asking for help in raising this money as I simply have nothing left," she wrote.

Donations to the page external-link had reached £1,150 two hours after going live on Wednesday.

Lally threw 58.42m to clinch silver in the women's discus on Tuesday and is now planning to compete at the European Championships in Munich which start on 15 August.

She wants to use this weekend's event in Portugal to prepare for Munich.

"This year alone, I have self-funded my international competitions, domestic competitions, training and travel which has cost me over £15,000," Lally added.

"I live in Australia (my partner is Australian, we live there for his work) I personally have left Australia four times this year.

"As a family (my partner and our three-year-old), we've juggled absolutely everything to keep costs down and keep me competing alongside the best in the world.

"Despite having five jobs and a family, I have managed to get myself into two Diamond Leagues - the highest level of competition available to an athlete, competitions in America, Denmark, Switzerland, Australia and the UK.

"The consequence of paying for the above competitions is that it has left no money for me to take advantage of an opportunity this weekend in Portugal.

"I don't take pride in asking for help."