The Bello brothers are identical twins

England's bid to win a first ever Commonwealth Games beach volleyball medal is on course after Javier and Joaquin Bello beat Gambia to move into the semi-finals at Birmingham 2022.

In front of a raucous crowd at Smithfield, the identical twins overcame Sainey Jawo and Mbye Babou Jarra 21-16 20-22 15-12.

They will play Canada's Sam Schachter, who won silver in 2018, and Daniel Dearing on Saturday for a place in the final.

England's women could not emulate their male counterparts with Daisy Mumby and Jessica Grimson losing 21-13 21-15 to New Zealand's Alice Zeimann and Shaunna Polley.

And Scotland duo Melissa Coutts and Lynne Beattie also bowed out after losing 21-11 21-11 to Australian Olympic and Commonwealth silver medallists Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar.