Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's 1500m results

From the section Commonwealth Games

Heats

Heat 1

RankCountryNameTimeQualified
1AUSOliver HOARE3:37.57Q
2KENTimothy CHERUIYOT3:37.82Q
3WALJake HEYWARD3:37.83Q
4SCOJosh KERR3:37.84Q
5ENGElliot GILES3:37.98Q
6CANWilliam PAULSON3:38.36q
7RSAMafori Ryan MPHAHLELE3:42.92q
8UGAAbu MAYANJA3:46.56
9BERDage MINORS3:46.67
10MOZAlex MACUACUA3:57.48
11FIJYeshnil KARAN4:04.22
DNSANTKalique ST. JEAN

Heat 2

1SCOJake WIGHTMAN3:48.34Q
2ENGMatthew STONIER3:48.50Q
3KENAbel KIPSANG3:48.63Q
4SCONeil GOURLEY3:48.64Q
5NZLSamuel TANNER3:48.65Q
6AUSMatthew RAMSDEN3:48.98
7WALPiers COPELAND3:49.18
8IOMDavid MULLARKEY3:50.06
9UGAEmmanuel OTIM3:51.35
10SEYIven MOISE3:57.73
11TANAndrew Boniphace RHOBI4:07.85
DNSAUSStewart McSWEYN

Top Stories