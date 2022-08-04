Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's 1500m results
Heats
Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|Qualified
|1
|AUS
|Oliver HOARE
|3:37.57
|Q
|2
|KEN
|Timothy CHERUIYOT
|3:37.82
|Q
|3
|WAL
|Jake HEYWARD
|3:37.83
|Q
|4
|SCO
|Josh KERR
|3:37.84
|Q
|5
|ENG
|Elliot GILES
|3:37.98
|Q
|6
|CAN
|William PAULSON
|3:38.36
|q
|7
|RSA
|Mafori Ryan MPHAHLELE
|3:42.92
|q
|8
|UGA
|Abu MAYANJA
|3:46.56
|9
|BER
|Dage MINORS
|3:46.67
|10
|MOZ
|Alex MACUACUA
|3:57.48
|11
|FIJ
|Yeshnil KARAN
|4:04.22
|DNS
|ANT
|Kalique ST. JEAN
Heat 2
|1
|SCO
|Jake WIGHTMAN
|3:48.34
|Q
|2
|ENG
|Matthew STONIER
|3:48.50
|Q
|3
|KEN
|Abel KIPSANG
|3:48.63
|Q
|4
|SCO
|Neil GOURLEY
|3:48.64
|Q
|5
|NZL
|Samuel TANNER
|3:48.65
|Q
|6
|AUS
|Matthew RAMSDEN
|3:48.98
|7
|WAL
|Piers COPELAND
|3:49.18
|8
|IOM
|David MULLARKEY
|3:50.06
|9
|UGA
|Emmanuel OTIM
|3:51.35
|10
|SEY
|Iven MOISE
|3:57.73
|11
|TAN
|Andrew Boniphace RHOBI
|4:07.85
|DNS
|AUS
|Stewart McSWEYN