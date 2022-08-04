Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

England's Anna Henderson won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the women's cycling time trial, as Australia's Grace Brown took gold.

Brown won in forty minutes 05.20 seconds, with Henderson 33 seconds behind, while Georgia Williams of New Zealand came third.

The race took place over a 28.8km circuit, which started and finished in Wolverhampton's West Park.

The men's time trial is later on Thursday, over a 37km distance.

There had been 36 riders scheduled to take part in the women's event, although there were five withdrawals, including South Africa's Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, who had finished eighth in the Tokyo Olympics last year, because of illness.

Moolman Pasio had been scheduled to be the last rider to set off but in her absence that became Brown and she produced a flawless ride, leading at each of the checkpoints.

Isle of Man duo Lizzie Holden and Rebecca Storrie ended sixth and seventh respectively, with Elynor Backstedt of Wales eighth and Anna Shackley of Scotland 10th.