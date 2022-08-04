Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Abi Galpin is the Guernsey record-holder at 200m

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Guernsey's Abi Galpin has qualified for the semi-finals of the 200m at the Commonwealth Games.

The 21-year-old finished third in her heat behind Jamaica's Natalliah Whyte and Hannah Brier from Wales in a time of 24.47 seconds to earn a place in Friday's semi-finals.

"It's a really great achievement," she told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"The crowd is crazy, hearing those roars, I'll probably never get to run in front of a crowd this big again."

She added: "I would have liked to have gone a little bit quicker, but I think the wind's not quite in the right direction on the bend.

"But this is the highest level you can represent Guernsey so it's really special and something to be really proud of."

Beere and Ogier keep pairs hopes alive

Lucy Beere won Guernsey's first medal since 1994 on Monday

Guernsey's women's singles silver-medallist Lucy Beere and partner Rose Ogier could still make the knockout stages of the bowls pairs.

They are still second in their group after beating third-placed Norfolk Island 20-10.

They must now hope Norfolk Island lose their final game to Malaysia - who are already assured of a quarter-final place as group winners.

But Todd Priaulx is out of the men's singles after losing 21-7 to New Zealand's Aaron Wilson.

The 33-year-old cannot make the top two in his group ahead of his final pool game against Kenya's Cephas Kimani later on Thursday.

Hardy and Le Tissier lose in opening round

Stuart Hardy and Chloe Le Tissier

Guernsey's badminton mixed doubles pairing of Stuart Hardy and Chloe Le Tissier are out after a 21-17 21-11 loss to Jamaica's Joel Angus and Katherine Wynter.

"You're always disappointed when you lose your match," Hardy told BBC Channel Islands.

"We got off to a really good start in the first game, went into the halfway point 11-6 up and lost eight or nine points in a row and the momentum just changed."