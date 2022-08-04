Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Saunders (right) beat Guernsey's Joe Chadwick but was 0.43 seconds behind England's Adam Gemili (left)

Jersey sprinter Zachary Saunders just missed out on making the semi-finals of the men's 200m at the Commonwealth Games after coming fourth in his heat.

The New Zealand Under-20 champion, who was born in Jersey, clocked a personal best time of 21.35 seconds - 0.05 seconds off a fastest loser place.

England's Adam Gemili won the heat ahead of Jamaica's Kadrian Goldson, as Guernsey's Joe Chadwick came sixth.

"It was good," Saunders told BBC Channel Islands after the race.

"It was a personal best and it felt like I executed the race exactly how I've been training for it."

Saunders, 19, was fifth in his 100m heat on Tuesday when he was just 0.06 seconds off his lifetime best.

Davis makes bowls knockout stages

Ross Davis also made the knockout stages in the men's pairs with Derek Boswell

Jersey's Ross Davis has made it through to the knockout stages in the men's singles.

Davis lost to Scotland's group-winner Ian McLean 21-13, but a 21-13 win over India's Mridul Borgohain ensured second place in the pool after three wins from four.

He will play in the quarter-finals on Friday morning.

Wykes and Silcock progress in doubles

Jordan Wykes and Hannah Silcock had not played mixed doubles together before Birmingham 2022

Jersey table tennis players Jordan Wykes and Hannah Silcock are through to the last 32 of the mixed doubles.

They beat Cyprus duo Marios Yiangou and Foteini Meletie 11-9 7-11 13-11 11-9 and will face Canada's Edward Ly and Sophie Gauthier in the second round.

"It was really good," Wykes told BBC Channel Islands.

"This is the first time we've played together so it was really good to get the first win."

Silcock added: "They didn't gel together as much as a doubles pair, we did and worked well together."

Fifteen-year-old Silcock, who is Jersey's youngest athlete at Birmingham 2022, will face England's number one Tin-Tin Ho in the last 32 of the women's singles later on Thursday having topped her qualifying group on Wednesday.