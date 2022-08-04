Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Meet the identical twin boxers going to the Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Welsh identical twins Ioan and Garan Croft both secured boxing medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Brother and sister pairing Aidan and Michaela Walsh also guaranteed bronze medals for Northern Ireland.

Scotland's Matthew McHale and Northern Ireland's Dylan Eagleson have also clinched medals and will meet each other in the bantamweight semi-finals.

England's Gemma Richardson and Lewis Williams along with Scotland's Tyler Jolly also secured medals.

Ioan Croft, 20, defeated Malawi's Luwis Mbewe with a second-round stoppage win in his welterweight quarter-final before Garan Croft beat Merven Clair of Mauritius at light-middleweight 45 minutes later.

With Ioan ringside at the NEC, Garan had to recover from losing the opening round on four of the five cards, but produced a number of powerful right-hand shots to take the next two with a clean sweep to win it 5-0 overall.

"It's very special, but without bragging we hoped and expected to be in this position," said Garan Croft.

"I believe the two of us can go all the way in this tournament."

Michaela Walsh defeated Keamogetse Kenosi of Botswana 5-0 to move into the semi-final in the women's featherweight division for her third Commonwealth Games medal.

Walsh already has two silvers to her name after losing to England's Nicola Adams in the 2014 flyweight final and then again to Australia's Skye Nicholson four years later at featherweight.

Aidan Walsh followed his sister in securing a medal, just as the pair did in 2018, although he had to dig deep to claim a 3-2 win over European amateur champion Mohammed Harris Akbar of England.

Michaela Walsh already has two silver medals from previous Commonwealth Games

Edinburgh-based McHale produced a dominant display against Malaysia's Muhammad Ahmad Shaharom, who took a standing eight count in both the second and third rounds before the referee stopped the contest.

Eagleson, 19, from Belfast, had received a bye in the last 16, but produced a superb display of movement and counter punching on his Commonwealth Games debut against his relentlessly attacking opponent, Armando Sigauque of Mozambique.

Richardson, on her 21st birthday, produced a fine display to claim a 5-0 victory over Jade Burden - the first female boxer to compete at the Games from the Isle of Man.

Jolly had to survive a scare in his welterweight quarter-final and had a standing eight count in the second round after being caught by Neville Warupi of Papua New Guinea but recovered for a unanimous win.

Williams only needed 96 seconds to win his heavyweight quarter-final, knocking down opponent Arthur Lavalou from Papua New Guinea twice before the referee stopped the contest.

Elsewhere, Scotland bantamweight Lennon Mulligan lost 5-0 to India's Amit Panghal, a silver medallist at the 2019 World Championships.