Bangor bantamweight Dylan Eagleson (left) won bronze in the European U-22 championships earlier this year

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Northern Ireland have surpassed their 2018 Commonwealth Games medals tally as boxers Dylan Eagleson and Michaela Walsh won their quarter-finals to take NI's number of guaranteed medals to 13.

Both fighters claimed unanimous decision wins on Thursday to advance to Saturday's semi-finals.

Two-time silver medallist Walsh dispatched Botswana's Keamogete Kenosi in their featherweight contest.

St Paul's teenager Eagleson's eased past Armando Sigauque of Mozambique.

Northern Ireland flagbearer Walsh is hoping it is third time lucky at the Games having lost finals in 2014 and 2018.

Her display on Thursday confirmed her status as one of the favourites in the featherweight division, as she totally nullified Kenosi's reach advantage after the Botswanan had initially found success some success with right hands in the opening minute.

However Walsh was able to score regularly with body shots before moving out of range and tempting Kenosi into some wild, easy-evadable swings.

It was a similar story for Bangor's Eagleson, who kept his composure amid immediate and intense pressure from Sigauque, allowing his opponent to step forward and walk into his well-timed shots.

The Northern Irishman's win sets up an intriguing contest with Scotland's Matthew McHale on Saturday afternoon, while Walsh will meet Phiwokuhle Mnguni of South Africa for a place in her third-straight final.

Walsh's brother Aidan is also in action in Thursday afternoon's session with the Olympic bronze medallist going up against English middleweight Mo Akbar.

It's followed by flyweight Clepson dos Santos fighting Jake Dodd of Wales and world welterweight champion Amy Broadhurst facing Zambia's Felistus Nkandu in Thursday's evening session.

On Wednesday, Carly McNaul, Jude Gallagher and Eireann Nugent had already ensured boxing medals for Northern Ireland by winning their quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Gary Kelly won his latest singles bowls game on Thursday morning and is now guaranteed to be in the quarter-finals by finishing in the top two in his group.