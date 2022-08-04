Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England finished the pool stages with a perfect winning record

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England women thrashed Wales 5-0 in their final Pool A game to set up a semi-final with defending champions New Zealand.

Grace Balsdon scored a hat-trick with Hannah Martin and Giselle Ansley also on target as England topped their pool, winning all four of their matches.

The hosts take on 2018 gold medallists New Zealand on Friday.

Wales finished fourth in Pool A and will face South Africa in the seventh-place match on Friday.

In Friday's other semi-final, India face Pool B winners and top seeds Australia.