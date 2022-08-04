Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland have guaranteed a fourth Commonwealth Games boxing medal after Matthew McHale secured at least bronze.

The Edinburgh bantamweight stopped Muhammad Ahmad Shaharom of Malaysia to reach the semi-finals.

Reese Lynch, Sam Hickey, and Sean Lazzerini will also fight in Saturday's semi-finals.

Scotland can also confirm a bowls medal on Thursday in the para mixed pairs if Melanie Innes and Robert Barr win their last four match against England.

"I don't care about bronze," McHale said after his quarter-final win.

"I came here to get gold. I'm really happy with that performance and the goal is to keep progressing -the next is going to be even better."

Lennon Mulligan lost his boxing quarter-final clash on points to Amit of India.