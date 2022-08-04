Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's Para Discus (F42-44/F61-64) results

Final

RankCountryNameDistanceRecord
1NGRGoodness Chiemerie NWACHUKWU36.56
(Sport class: F42)
2AUSSarah EDMISTON34.96
(Sport class: F44)
3FIJNaibili VATUNISOLO23.7
(Sport class: F42)
4RSAMandilene HOFFMANN29.93
(Sport class: F44)
5RSAYane van der MERWE28.82
(Sport class: F44)
6ENGStacie GASTON-MONERVILLE27.37
(Sport class: F44)
7KENSylvia Atieno OLERO26.35
(Sport class: F44)
8WALJulie ROGERS20.57GR
(Sport class: F63)
9LESLitsitso KHOTLELE24.07
(Sport class: F44)
10PAKAnila Izzat BAIG20.69
(Sport class: F44)

