Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's Para 1500m (T53/54) results

From the section Commonwealth Games

Final

RankCountryNameTime
1AUSMadison de ROZARIO3:53.030
(Sport class: T53)
2AUSAngela BALLARD3:53.300
(Sport class: T53)
3SCOSamantha KINGHORN3:53.380
(Sport class: T53)
4SCOMelanie WOODS3:56.520
(Sport class: T54)
5AUSChristie DAWES4:00.250
(Sport class: T54)
6MRIMarie Emmanuelle Anais ALPHONSE4:01.090
(Sport class: T54)
7CANNandini SHARMA4:10.830
(Sport class: T54)
8CANJessica FROTTEN4:10.890
(Sport class: T53)

Top Stories