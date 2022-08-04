Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

By Becky Grey BBC Sport at the NEC, Birmingham

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

England's Zoe Newson took women's lightweight powerlifting gold at the Commonwealth Games as compatriot Olivia Broome won silver.

The 30-year-old - who thought she would have to give up powerlifting when she became pregnant with son Duncan in 2018 - scored 102.2 to take gold.

Broome finished second with a score of 100, while Kenyan Hellen Kariuki's 98.5 was enough for bronze.

In the men's final, Englishman Mark Swan claimed silver with 145.5 points.

The 21-year-old lifted a British record 199kg on his second attempt then added to his points tally with a third lift of 202kg to secure a Commonwealth honour.

Swan's compatriot Matthew Harding finished sixth on 123.7.

Paralympic and two-time world champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin of Malaysia won the gold medal, while Nigeria's Innocent Nnamdi was awarded bronze over team-mate Thomas Kure after the pair both finished level on 132.5 points.

The medal was decided by who successfully lifted the greater weight, which was Nnamdi with 190kg compared to Kure's 180kg.

Newson's gold betters the bronze she won at Gold Coast 2018.

She became pregnant shortly after those Games and returned to training around four months after Duncan's birth.

Nigeria's Onyinyechi Mark and Latifat Tijani - who might have challenged for gold - were disqualified from the event because they arrived 25 minutes late for the scheduled pre-competition kit check.

The Isle of Man's Kimberley Dean finished eighth with a score of 73.7.