Hannah Silcock saved three game points in the third game to win it 15-13

Jersey's Hannah Silcock gave top English player Tin-Tin Ho a scare before losing 4-2 in the last 32 of the women's table tennis singles at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 15-year-old pulled the game back to 2-2 before, Ho - who competed at the last Olympic Games - won it.

"For the first couple of sets I was making too many easy mistakes, I was a bit nervous," Silcock told BBC Jersey.

"But I realised there was no pressure and I should start taking my shots."

She added: "That's what I did in the third and fourth set and it paid off."

Silcock lost the match 11-4, 11-6, 13-15, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, having qualified for the knockout stages after beating Oumehani Hosenally from Mauritius and Uganda's Florence Seera in the group stages on Wednesday.

Having lost the first two games convincingly Silcock started well in the third - she went 6-2 up before Ho came back to level at 10-10, only for the islander to survive three game points before coming back to win it 15-13.

The win gave Silcock confidence as she caused Ho more problems in the fourth - she took the second of two game points to win it 11-9 to impressively level the match.

Silcock's coach Miguel Freitas told her to 'be brave' before the fifth game, but having been level at 2-2 Ho got back into her stride as she took it 11-3.

Silcock lost the final game 11-4, but showed the bravery and talent that has seen her be successful on the junior circuit both in the UK and Europe.

"Hopefully in four years time I'll be back again, I'm only 15 and and I'd have dreamed of playing against Tin-Tin a couple of years ago," she added.

"I'm very pleased I got to play her, and even if I'd have lost 4-0 it still would have been a great experience."

Jordan Wykes and Hannah Silcock had not played mixed doubles together before Birmingham 2022

Earlier in the day Silcock and partner Jordan Wykes were knocked out of the mixed doubles after a loss to Canada's Edward Ly and Sophie Gauthier in the last 32.

They went down 11-8, 11-7, 11-8, having made it through after beating Cyprus duo Marios Yiangou and Foteini Meletie 11-9, 7-11, 13-11, 11-9.