Watch teams of celebrities and sporting icons take on one another in a new sports competition.

The Sport Relief All Star Games: Birmingham 2022 comes to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday, 8 August at 19:00 BST.

Tune in to watch two teams of celebrities and sporting legends go head-to-head in a series of sports and para sports.

The teams, captained by Dame Kelly Holmes and Ellie Simmonds OBE, will compete in athletics, track cycling, basketball 3x3, table tennis and rhythmic gymnastics.

Some of the names taking part include Gareth Thomas, Vicky Pattison, Ugo Monye, Max Whitlock, Una Healy, Russell Kane, Ovie Soko and Billy Monger, plus many more.

Who will win a game of basketball 3x3 between Liv Cooke, Ferne McCann, George Shelley and Sonny JayGo v Greg Rutherford, Aimee Fuller, Kem Cetinay and Michelle Ackerley?

Who will excel at rhythmic gymnastics - presenter Vicky Pattison, comedian Russell Kane or former Welsh rugby international, Gareth Thomas?

To find out, join hosts Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas for a one-hour special programme, which goes out before the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony.

The event will raise money for Sport Relief.