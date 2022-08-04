Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Jack Laugher successfully defended his 1m springboard title for a second time at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 27-year-old, who won the gold in 2014 and 2018, scored 447.05 to finish 10 points ahead of Australia's two-time world champion Li Shixin.

Laugher will be joined on the podium by fellow Englishman Jordan Houlden, who won bronze on his Commonwealth debut.

Laugher said his team-mate's achievement was "extremely special".

"First Commonwealth Games in front of a home crowd, there's a lot of pressure," he told BBC Sport.

"He's come out there, he's pushed me and the boy from Australia all the way. He's done himself proud today and it's lovely having someone alongside me now. I couldn't think of a better person for it."

Having finished fourth in the preliminary round earlier on Thursday, Laugher was in bronze medal position after the first three dives in the final as 24-year-old Houlden impressed to go top of the standings in the early stages.

But a score of 79.90 on his fourth dive - an inward two-and-a-half somersaults in pike - catapulted three-time Olympic medallist Laugher up the leaderboard.

His experience showed as from then he posted consistently high scores to ensure daylight between himself and Li, finishing with a final dive score of 80.85 to put the gold medal out of the Australian's reach.

Laugher has struggled with his mental health in recent years, but said this performance, and the three medals he won at the World Championships earlier in the summer, showed he was back on an upwards trajectory.

"It is always a work in progress and you can see the physicality of the people I am competing against - they're all so high," he said.

"Jordan is a little bit younger than me and a very strong boy and at the top end, the physical aspect is really similar and what separates the best from the best is the physical aspect of it.

"Mental health and mental well-being has been extremely important for me. I've really struggled with it over the years but I feel like I've overcome quite a lot and obviously doing performances like this today and at the World Championships makes it all better and keep me moving forward."

Houlden landed his first major medal with a total score of 429.30.

"I feel absolutely speechless," he told BBC Sport. "Coming to my first Commonwealth Games and coming third, getting a medal - I wasn't expecting it. I am completely blown away."