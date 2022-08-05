Commonwealth Games: Jersey's Ross Davis knocked out in quarter-finals
Jersey bowler Ross Davis suffered a disappointing 21-12 loss to Malaysia's Fairul Izwan Abd Muin in the quarter-finals of the men's singles at the Commonwealth Games.
The 28-year-old had led 4-2 after five ends, but the Malaysian scored eight shots in the next two ends to earn himself a lead he never relinquished.
Davis managed to pull it back to 14-12 in the 14th end.
But seven shots in the next two ends saw Abd Muin reach the semi-finals.
Davis' defeat ends Jersey's realistic chances of getting a first Commonwealth Games medal since 1990, with the island only having riders in the men's and women's cycling road races left to compete on Sunday.