Ross Davis won the 2018 British Isles Championship

Jersey bowler Ross Davis suffered a disappointing 21-12 loss to Malaysia's Fairul Izwan Abd Muin in the quarter-finals of the men's singles at the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old had led 4-2 after five ends, but the Malaysian scored eight shots in the next two ends to earn himself a lead he never relinquished.

Davis managed to pull it back to 14-12 in the 14th end.

But seven shots in the next two ends saw Abd Muin reach the semi-finals.

Davis' defeat ends Jersey's realistic chances of getting a first Commonwealth Games medal since 1990, with the island only having riders in the men's and women's cycling road races left to compete on Sunday.