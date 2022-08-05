Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's 1500m results
Heats
Heat one
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|Qualified
|1
|NIR
|Ciara MAGEEAN
|4:13.52
|Q
|2
|AUS
|Abbey CALDWELL
|4:13.59
|Q
|3
|KEN
|Edinah JEBITOK
|4:13.84
|Q
|4
|AUS
|Linden HALL
|4:14.08
|Q
|5
|SCO
|Laura MUIR
|4:14.11
|Q
|6
|WAL
|Melissa COURTNEY-BRYANT
|4:14.46
|q
|7
|LES
|Manqabang TSIBELA
|4:40.01
Heat two
|1
|UGA
|Winnie NANYONDO
|4:16.04
|Q
|2
|ENG
|Katie SNOWDEN
|4:16.09
|Q
|3
|KEN
|Winny CHEBET
|4:16.11
|Q
|4
|AUS
|Jessica HULL
|4:16.13
|Q
|5
|CAN
|Lucia STAFFORD
|4:16.15
|Q
|6
|SCO
|Jemma REEKIE
|4:16.23
|q
|7
|SRI
|Gayanthika ARTIGALA
|4:16.97
|8
|RWA
|Claire UWITONZE
|4:24.07