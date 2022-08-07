Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Triple Jump results

Final

RankingCountry NameResult
1India Eldhose PAUL17.03
2India Abdulla Aboobacker NARANGOLINTEVID17.02
3Bermuda Jah-Nhai PERINCHIEF16.92
4India Praveen CHITHRAVEL16.89
5Jamaica Jordon SCOTT16.11
6BarbadosNathan CRAWFORD-WALLIS16.11
7Bahamas Kaiwan CULMER16.04
8EnglandBen WILLIAMS16.03
9Trinidad and TobagoKelsey DANIEL15.95
10AustraliaJulian KONLE15.90
11Antigua and BarbudaTaeco O'GARRO15.68
12Vanuatu Elstrom WANEMUT13.10
NMMalaysiaAndre ANURA
NMPapua New Guinea Peniel RICHARD

Key: NM = Never marked

