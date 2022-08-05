Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Sian Honnor (left) and Jamie Winch were part of the trio to move into the Commonwealth Games women's triples final

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

England are guaranteed at least a silver medal in the women's triples lawn bowls event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The English trio of Jamie Winch, Natalie Chestney and Sian Honnor beat Cook Islands 23-11 and will face Malaysia in Friday's final (16:30 BST).

In the men's singles, Scotland's Iain McLean moved into the semi-finals with a 21-4 win over Canada's Ryan Bester.

Northern Ireland's Gary Kelly beat Jason Evans of South Africa 21-12.

However, England's Jamie Walker, a silver medallist in the men's pairs bowls competition in Birmingham, lost his quarter-final, 21-16 to Aaron Wilson of Australia.

Jersey's Ross Davis will also be playing no further part in the tournament as he was beaten 21-12 by Fairul Izwan Abd Muin of Malaysia.